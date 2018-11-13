Ancora disagi per i pendolari: Trenord cancella 28 treni sulla Seregno-Carnate

Non c'è pace per la linea ferroviaria Seregno-Carnate: nella giornata di martedì 13 novembre la società ha cancellato 28 treni che servono la tratta. Non è la prima volta altre docce fredde per i pendolari erano arrivate il 22 e il 29 ottobre, poi il 5 novembre.

Il copione è sempre lo stesso: l'azienda ha comunicato le cancellazioni con un annuncio sul proprio sito web. La motivazione? "Interventi di manutenzione straordinaria su alcuni treni appartenenti alla flotta più vetusta", la stessa motivazione della scorsa settimana e di quella ancora prima. Disagi che, secondo Trenord, avrebbero dovuto terminare sabato 27 ottobre. I treni, come ha annunciato Trenord, saranno sostituiti da Autobus.

I treni cancellati

- 5001 (Seregno 06:38 - Carnate Usmate 06:54)

- 5003 (Seregno 07:38 - Carnate Usmate 07:54)

- 5005 (Seregno 08:38 - Carnate Usmate 08:54)

- 5007 (Seregno 09:38 - Carnate Usmate 09:54)

- 5009 (Seregno 10:38 - Carnate Usmate 10:54)

- 5011 (Seregno 11:38 - Carnate Usmate 11:54)

- 5013 (Seregno 12:38 - Carnate Usmate 12:54)

- 5015 (Seregno 13:38 - Carnate Usmate 13:54)

- 5017 (Seregno 14:38 - Carnate Usmate 14:54)

- 5019 (Seregno 15:38 - Carnate Usmate 15:54)

- 5021 (Seregno 16:38 - Carnate Usmate 16:54)

- 5023 (Seregno 17:38 - Carnate Usmate 17:54)

- 5025 (Seregno 18:38 - Carnate Usmate 18:54)

- 5027 (Seregno 19:38 - Carnate Usmate 19:54)

5000 (Carnate Usmate 06:07 - Seregno 06:23)

- 5002 (Carnate Usmate 07:07 - Seregno 07:23)

- 5004 (Carnate Usmate 08:07 - Seregno 08:23)

- 5006 (Carnate Usmate 09:07 - Seregno 09:23)

- 5008 (Carnate Usmate 10:07 - Seregno 10:23)

- 5010 (Carnate Usmate 11:07 - Seregno 11:23)

- 5012 (Carnate Usmate 12:07 - Seregno 12:23)

- 5014 (Carnate Usmate 13:07 - Seregno 13:23)

- 5016 (Carnate Usmate 14:07 - Seregno 14:23)

- 5018 (Carnate Usmate 15:07 - Seregno 15:23)

- 5020 (Carnate Usmate 16:07 - Seregno 16:23)

- 5022 (Carnate Usmate 17:07 - Seregno 17:23)

- 5024 (Carnate Usmate 18:07 - Seregno 18:23)

- 5026 (Carnate Usmate 19:07 - Seregno 19:23)